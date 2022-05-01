Ontario Federation of Labour demands a workers-first agenda ahead of June 2 provincial election

TORONTO, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, workers and community members gathered at Queen's Park as part of the Ontario Federation of Labour's rally to demand a better Ontario. The action is part of a province-wide mobilization to demand a workers-first agenda, and ensure that issues that mean the most to working people and their families, are on the table in the June 2 provincial election.



"Today, in every region of this province, we're coming together to show what's possible," said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. "We're advancing our vision for the Ontario we need and mobilizing to win it."

Today's event in Toronto is one of over 20 actions planned across the province. These actions are being held on May 1 because it marks International Workers' Day, a day that working people around the world celebrate the gains they have won and commit to fighting for a better future for everyone. This year, International Workers' Day falls on the eve of the writ-drop for Ontario's provincial election.

"In the lead-up to the provincial election, we're making sure that workers' issues are on the table," said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. "We need better in this province. That means a $20 minimum wage, decent work, affordable housing, permanent paid sick days, well-funded public services, livable income support for all, climate justice, status for all, and an end to racism and oppression."

The day of action comes after four years of attacks on workers, and two years of a pandemic that highlighted the cracks in our systems. It is an opportunity for all struggles for justice to come together and present a vision for a better Ontario. Participants in today's actions include health care workers, child care advocates, climate justice activists, injured and ill workers, students, gig workers, and migrant workers.

"Today we're making sure that our message is heard loud and clear," said Coates, "it's time for a government that actually puts workers first."

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

