Exagen Announces Five-Week Campaign for Lupus Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. XGN, a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced, in recognition of Lupus Awareness Month, the launch of a five-week awareness campaign to highlight important and impactful work being done to help those suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).
For each of the five weeks in the month of May, Exagen will focus on a different theme that, when combined, provides a holistic view of the work being done within the lupus community. These themes include:
- Diagnosis: highlighting the role and importance of an early and accurate diagnosis.
- Advocacy: sharing the stories of patient advocates, and their impact on the community.
- Community: shedding light on the regional and local efforts bringing people together.
- Research: providing insight into the future of lupus diagnostics and therapies.
- Motivation: spreading encouragement to those suffering from lupus.
To better deliver on these initiatives, and to properly shed light on the challenges those with lupus face, Exagen is partnering with the Lupus Foundation of America, Lupus LA, and patient advocates throughout the month.
Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen, shared, "The landscape of lupus therapies and testing has changed over the past few years. We're in a position now where we can make a real impact for those suffering from lupus, not only through a shorter diagnosis timeframe, but with a more individualized approach. Spreading awareness of what that impact looks like is imperative. We are thrilled to be working with our partners to promote that awareness."
Interested in learning more? Visit AviseTest.com/patient for helpful resources or follow Exagen social media platforms here: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter.
About Exagen Inc.
Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525
Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514
