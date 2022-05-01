$RISE Token Launches On TrustSwap Launchpad On May 10th, 2022

San Salvador, El Salvador, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ECORISE Finance aims to collaborate with local communities worldwide to fund, safeguard, and operate natural ecosystems for long-term sustainability. To support these goals, the $RISE governance token will be available on the TrustSwap Launchpad on May 10th at 05:00 P.M UTC.





What should we know about the DAO?

The ECORISE DAO is essentially a method for collecting large amounts of at-risk land and securing it on a blockchain under decentralized ownership for long-term protection and preservation.

As such, all landowners who contractually pledge to conserve, defend, and regenerate their property are eligible to stake in the DAO vault. Once approved via DAO governance, land title documents shall be legally 'tokenized' into an NFT and stored in the DAO's Property Title Vault.

Staking tokenized land in the vault establishes a decentralized land stewardship collective, thereby allowing financing for regenerative initiatives. In order to maintain continuing conservation and preservation, the DAO can vote to acquire staked property from landowners.

Moreover, all lands in the DAO will be evaluated for "Payments for Ecosystem Services" (PES), a network in which those who benefit from environmental features like landscape restoration, carbon sequestration, watershed protection, and forest conservation, would pay market rates to those whose lands offer such services. The ECORISE DAO will earn PES from sustainably managed locked assets and the treasury will be managed via community governance using the RISE governance token.

What else is there to know?

ECORISE Finance contains a two-token smart contract ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. $ECO is an algorithmic stablecoin whose value is pegged to that of real natural land which is stored in the DAO Vault. $RISE is the governance token used to manage the DAO treasury. A decentralized oracle and an arbitrage contract manages the minting and burning of $RISE and $ECO tokens to maintain the price of ECO.

The ECO stablecoin provides reasonably predictable stability as well as growth opportunities which are not directly related to the value of the U.S dollar or similar assets. Inflationary concerns associated with fiat currencies may hence be greatly mitigated by a token tied to land value.

Essentially, ECORISE Finance has the potential to bridge the gap between small landowners, indigenous communities, and family farms across the globe. These organizations will be able to band together to capture the full worth of their own natural areas thanks to the ECO token.

What about $RISE?

$RISE is a deflationary governance token which assists ECO in maintaining its peg via a process known as seigniorage, in which $RISE tokens may always be exchanged for an equivalent dollar value of ECO tokens or vice versa. $RISE is utilized for DAO staking and voting, as well as to obtain access to the sale of various non-fungible token collections.

Partner artists will additionally make NFTs, which will be auctioned off to support the acquisition and evaluation of land in need of protection. Within the protocol, NFT holders may obtain "perks' like airdrops, Discord roles/channels, partner co-benefits, and various other bonuses. Staking RISE tokens is therefore essential to participate in these auctions and earn access to the NFTs' advantages.

Additionally, RISE can be utilized to support DAO-approved applications for sensitive ecosystem conservation, endangered species preservation, and sustainable development initiatives such as waste reclamation, renewable energy, landfill and brownfield remediation, and regenerative agriculture.

$RISE token holders can also benefit from membership perks like exclusive NFTs, discounts on NFTs, and NFT revenue streams. Finally, as the ECO stablecoin's demand grows, $RISE tokens are burnt and will become increasingly rare. This keeps the ECO coin's price constant while $RISE absorbs market volatility and helps fight back against deflationary behavior.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a company which offers both corporate and retail clients blockchain-related, multi-chain DeFi products and services. The company creates user-friendly, low-cost blockchain-oriented tools, dApps, and services to secure the confidentiality, security and reliability of cryptocurrencies for both those that are new to the industry and for seasoned veterans alike.

The products and services offered by TrustSwap therefore address issues such as token and liquidity lockup, token minting, escrow, and vesting. Furthermore, the team offers solutions for crypto asset distribution, staking and monitoring, NFT services, and also fundraising. Check out the website, Twitter, Medium and Telegram channels for more information.

About ECORISE

ECORISE Finance is a blockchain platform that aims to utilize the true value of natural capital assets, promote ecological regeneration, sustainability, and the development of a land-based stablecoin ecosystem. It is the most recent initiative to be selected for the TrustSwap Incubator and will get continuing support from the TrustSwap team during the early stages of development.

Some of the biggest past accomplishments by the project involve the $RISE token on mainnet, securing the launch as well as incubation via TrustSwap, and the work done on the stablecoin. Regarding future goals, launching the $RISE token and acquiring the first property will take precedence, as will onboarding external landowners, starting the inaugural regenerative project, building the DAO infrastructure as well as land staking mechanism, launching the ECO token, adding value to $RISE holders, and finally rewarding the landowners.

