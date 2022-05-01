Jeff Cook Real Estate Supports Palmetto Heroes Program Again in 2022

Charleston, SC, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A significant element of the American Dream is owning your own home. But for many of our hardest-working citizens, this dream is only that — a dream. Although these local South Carolina heroes place themselves in harm's way every day, and perform critical tasks that benefit our society, their median income denies them the privilege of owning a home. Until now.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to announce renewed support for the Palmetto Heroes Program in 2022. Palmetto Heroes is a real estate program that offers down payment assistance and low fixed interest rates for qualifying South Carolina heroes. These designated hero careers include:

Law Enforcement Officers

Fire Fighters, EMTs and Paramedics

Teachers

Nurses

Certified Nurse Aides (CNA)

Veterans

Why should South Carolina homeowners make their homes available for this program?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics website reveals that these careers are among the lowest-paid workers in any industry. Here's a few examples from 2020 Census data:

The Palmetto Heroes Program seeks to help these and other everyday heroes own their own home and participate in this vital pillar of the American Dream. Jeff Cook Real Estate works to help these heroes by prioritizing making homes available to them and helping with the down payment.

South Carolina homeowners seeking to sell their home have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Palmetto Heroes! Show your support and make your home available to them with this program. You can enjoy numerous benefits, including:

Aiding important members of SC society with owning a home

Having higher chances of finding a buyer quickly

Having better chances that the buyer will secure financing

Working with the top real estate firm in South Carolina

Jeff Cook Real Estate earned the Best Real Estate Agents in Charleston award in 2022 from Expertise.com. Jeff and his team are pleased to sponsor this real estate program that supports local South Carolina heroes that give so much of themselves every day to support our local communities. Contact Jeff Cook Real Estate today for more information about selling your home to a hero, or visit the Palmetto Heroes website.

