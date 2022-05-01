Fantagio Announced on the 28th That It Has Successfully Ended the Recruitment for Its First Music Hackathon

SINGAPORE, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantagio Music Hackathon just entered the phase with artists that made the first cut and are now focusing on making their song for the competition.
Fantagio Music Hackathon is a global audition for aspiring composers all around the world where the winning song will be performed by the upcoming NFT-based K-pop metaverse idol at launch. Throughout the application period, potential contestants sent their applications from Germany, the US, South Korea, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Hungary, Mexico, Peru, and more. The participants will be given a 13-day period to compose their song starting today, April 28th, to the 10th of next month. The winner will be selected on the 19th of next month after an internal assessment by Fantagio.
Fantagio Music Hackathon plans to offer a prize fund totaling $21,500 along with three original NFTs from the NFT collectibles to be launched by Fantagio for the top three finalists. The reward will be given to the top three contestants in varying amounts and NFT combinations, with further detail on the prize to be announced shortly. In addition, the winning song will be released as the first song for Fantagio's upcoming metaverse idol, of which the NFT collection will first be dropped via Fellaz's NFT platform in the making.
Sean Shin, a Fantagio official expressed his gratitude to the participating artists, "We would like to thank all of you from everywhere around the world that has applied for Fantagio Music Hackathon. We can't wait to listen to your work after the composition period and are looking forward to the songs that will be released during the future composition work period." He also added, "As a comprehensive content company, we plan to focus on enhancing and diversifying our content further."
