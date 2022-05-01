The Future of HVAC-R Systems is Changing and Nicola Pilone is Leading the Way

Honesdale, PA, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heating and cooling systems for homes and buildings have become a staple of modern construction around the world for decades. Recently, Nicola Pilone, Founder and CEO of PT (www.ptubes.us), has created a revolutionary way to improve the efficiency of HVAC-R systems as well as contribute to the reduction of pollutants to our environment. This new breakthrough in copper tubing is gaining a lot of attention because of its unique design as well as improved efficiency. But for Nicola, getting there was not an overnight success.

Nicola was born in Bari, Italy, and grew up in the small town of Bitetto. From a young age, he was fascinated by his father's entrepreneurial spirit which left an indelible impression. As he watched his father's company grow from a small local startup into a sizable enterprise that was doing business on 4 continents, Nicola understood where his passion was. After he had graduated from his university with a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering, he felt confident that he had gained the right tools and knowledge necessary to step into the family business and expand it into multifaceted directions. However, pushing the business towards new horizons was not going to be easy but he was up for the challenge.



One of the most valuable lessons that Nicola had learned from his father was the importance of focusing on quality. By implementing quality in everything that he does, his business growth over the years has been outstanding. Another important part of his recipe for success has been his understanding that nothing that truly represents quality can be done quickly. He has developed a reputation in the HVAC-R industry as being someone who takes his time to make sure that everything that his company represents is reliable and creates a loyal following.

As his company continued to grow over the years, Nicola Pilone saw the need to pursue ways to reduce energy consumption with HVAC-R systems. He understood how standard copper tubing was lacking in its ability to transfer refrigerant in an effective way without losing its thermal energy which is inefficient. He stepped up to the plate to provide a solution and changed the HVAC-R industry forever.

Officially known as RYNO® line, Nicola redesigned the way standard refrigeration tubing is made and pushed it to a whole new level by wrapping copper tubing with an effective form of insulation that reduces heating and cooling losses as the refrigerant travels from the compressor to the evaporator and back again. This thermal energy transfer is an extremely important stage of the HVAC-R system cycle and reducing any loss of that energy provides optimal performance while saving electricity during the process.

Ingenuity and passion meshed with the constant desire to push the limits in the HVAC-R world are what Nicola Pilone is all about. His never-ending desire to continually educate himself and stay on top of the latest trends in his field has allowed him and his company to stand out from the rest. By focusing on his core values of accountability and responsibility in all that he does, Nicola will continue to reach new pinnacles in the sphere of HVAC-R and beyond.

It would be interesting to see what else Nicola Pilone and his team have in store for the future of this important global industry and its ecological impact reduction on the environment.

info@ptubesinc.com