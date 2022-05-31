Renesas Announces Result of Tender Offer and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares

If the amount of money to be delivered in return for tendering and delivering shares through the Tender Offer exceeds the portion of the amounts of Renesas' share capital, etc. (in the case of a consolidated entity, the amount of consolidated individual share capital, etc.) corresponding to the shares that gave rise to such delivery of money, the amount of such excess will be deemed to be dividend income and will be taxed. Such amount of deemed dividend income will be subject to 20.315% withholding tax in principle (income tax and special income tax for reconstruction under the Act on Special Measures for Securing Financial Resources Necessary to Implement Measures for Reconstruction following the Great East Japan Earthquake (Act No. 117 of 2011, as amended) (the "Special Income Tax for Reconstruction") at 15.315% plus inhabitant tax at 5%) (in the case of non-residents with permanent establishments in Japan, no inhabitant tax will be withheld through special collection); provided, however, that with respect to shareholders who fall under the category of large shareholders, etc. (the "Large Shareholders") as provided for in provisions of Article 4-6-2, Paragraph 12 of the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Cabinet Order No. 43, 1957, as amended), such amount of deemed dividend income will be subject to 20.42% withholding tax (income tax and Special Income Tax for Reconstruction only). The amount of money to be delivered in return for tendering and delivering shares through the Tender Offer, less the amount of deemed dividend income, will be income from the transfer of shares. The amount of income from the transfer of shares less acquisition cost relating to such shares will, in principle, be subject to separate self-assessment taxation.