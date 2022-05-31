LCID CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Lucid Group, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Goel v. Lucid Group, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-03176, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company") LCID common stock or call options, and/or sold Lucid put options between November 15, 2021 and February 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Lucid investors have until May 31, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Lucid investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/lucid-group-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 22, 2021, prior to the commercial launch of the Lucid Air, Lucid announced its plans to merge with Churchill Capital Corp. IV ("Churchill"), a special purpose acquisition company, in a transaction that would allow Lucid securities to be publicly traded and would provide Lucid with $4.4 billion in capital (the "Merger").

As Lucid transitioned into a publicly traded company, Defendants assured investors that Lucid would produce 577 EVs in 2021, 20,000 EVs in 2022, and 49,000 EVs in 2023 (including 12,000 of the Project Gravity SUV, which would launch that year).

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that Lucid's production capacity was rapidly increasing and that Lucid would reach its production targets.

Defendants' assurances proved to be false. On February 28, 2022, the Company admitted that it: (1) had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021 and still had only produced approximately 400 EVs by February 28, 2022; (2) would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022; and (3) would delay the launch of the Lucid Gravity until 2024. Defendant Rawlinson attributed the slashed production outlook to "the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges [Lucid] encountered."

On this news, the price of Lucid common stock fell $3.99 per share, or more than 13%, from a close of $28.98 per share on February 28, 2022, to close at $24.99 per share on March 1, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated Lucid's production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering the Company's operations from the start of the Class Period.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid common stock or call options, or sold put options during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 31, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531006083/en/