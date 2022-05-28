Metaverse Public Relations Inc. Launches

PR Agency Specializing Exclusively on Everything Metaverse Opens Its Doors; Mints World's First-Ever NFT Press Release

A new, highly specialized public relations agency called Metaverse PR was launched today to help Web3 startups and established businesses meet the challenge of communicating effectively in our new, constantly changing virtual universe. To commemorate the occasion, the new shop minted an NFT press release, the first-of-its kind. See it here.

Metaverse PR launches with the support of sister company double e pr, a communications agency with extensive experience representing retail, creative and commerce companies with technology at their core. double e PR's heritage in technology communications, in particular helping companies tell their stories around digital transformation, will further inform and enhance Metaverse PR's offering.

Nexus Studios' Marketing & PR Manager Valentina Tarelli said: "At Nexus Studios we worked with the Metaverse PR shop at a time of company growth. Our communications goal with the agency was to elevate our profile as leaders in AR/VR and creative technology innovation. Through close collaboration and detailed planning, the agency understood our unique capabilities and formed a strategy to put us front and center with the media. They delivered news coverage as well as thought leadership in both trade and high-profile business outlets such as Forbes and Variety. This press attention helped us reach our audience effectively and support our mission of growth."

Businesses working on the frontier of the Metaverse will benefit from Metaverse PR's ability to shape the perception of their business as a "mirrorworld" pioneer. The agency will work with clients to define and highlight their abilities, messaging, products, cultures and vision in the developing Metaverse.

Ashley Lapin, co-founder, Current Forward, added, "The Metaverse PR agency successfully conceptualized and drove PR campaigns that showcased our thinking around NFTs and DAOs. They did so with a sophisticated understanding of the metaverse and web3 topics, and leveraged that knowledge into real, measurable public relations results."

Metaverse PR's team of experienced, professional PR experts offer services including:

Press release writing and distribution

Media relations

Speaking engagements

Thought leadership

Content creation

"We're thrilled to offer the constellation of Metaverse companies our expertise in delivering high profile exposure in the press and on the stage," said Metaverse PR president/founder Eric Eddy. "Our background in PR for this brave new virtual world originated with our sister company, whose consulting clients bridge brands into Web3. Those clients relied on double e pr's ability to conceptualize and develop thought leadership campaigns on everything from token gated commerce and DAOs to NFTs and Web3 solutions. We are bringing our clients sophisticated Metaverse business to business communications experience to drive brand buzz."

The new agency supports industries building the Metaverse including businesses such as crypto firms, computing power and NFT collectives, DAOs, virtual platform companies, interoperability and standards businesses, token gated commerce and web gaming companies, VR/XR/AR players and hardware technology manufacturers.

ABOUT METAVERSE PR INC.

Based in Miami and New York City, Metaverse PR offers ongoing public relations programs encompassing a range of strategic communications activities including speaking engagements and vertical, category-specific media relations, product publicity, byline writing and thought leadership. Learn more about Metaverse PR at https://metaversepr.com/.

