Estudio DC con Gerson Borrero Wins Four Telly Awards

Estudio DC con Gerson Borrero, HITN's political talk show, has won four Telly Awards, the world's premier honor for video and television content across all screens. This is a first for the show, which airs every Sunday at 10AM ET.

Presented by veteran journalist and political commentator Gerson Borrero, Estudio DC con Gerson Borrero, the interview featuring Senator Chuck Schumer on Estudio DC con Gerson Borrero became the bronze winner in the categories of Television – Political/Commentary, Television - Public Interest/Awareness, Television - Government Relations, as well as Television – Information.

"We are thankful for this acknowledgement, especially since we were competing with several high-caliber and innovative channels. We continue to improve and deliver relevant and diverse stories to our audiences," said Michael D. Nieves, President, and CEO of HITN.

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognizes work that has been created on the behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company or self-directed as a creative endeavor.

About HITN-TV:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the "HITN GO" Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

