Six Flags St. Louis Kicks Off Summer Season with the New CATWOMAN Whip and Adventure Cove

Guests Will Experience New Thrills in Both the Theme Park and Water Park

Six Flags St. Louis, The Gateway to Thrills, debuts two new guest experiences to officially start the summer season of fun. The much-anticipated CATWOMAN Whip, a dual spinning thrill ride, and Adventure Cove, a multi-level water attraction, will both open Memorial Day weekend.

The much anticipated CATWOMAN Whip at Six Flags St. Louis spins riders first one direction and then another, 164-ft in the air at 52 mph. This ride delivers plenty of airtime as the open air pods spin independently and unpredictably with each rotation of the massive arm and gives a little different ride experience each time. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to finally bring our guests the long-awaited opening of these two great additions," said Park President Phil Liggett. "CATWOMAN Whip combines height, speed and dual motion to add yet another heart-pounding experience for thrill seekers, while Adventure Cove combines interactive features, slides and new technology to create the perfect water adventure for our younger guests."

Six Flags St. Louis, in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, launches CATWOMAN Whip, with its dual spinning, one-of-a-kind experience. The thrilling ride will catapult guests 16-stories into the air while spinning around in a giant vertical circle as open-air pods flip the riders head-over-heels. Guests will be greeted by a statue of the iconic DC Super-Villain CATWOMAN at the entrance of the new ride, which is located at the top of the park in the newly renovated plaza area of CATWOMAN Whip and The Screamin' Eagle.

CATWOMAN Whip mind-boggling facts:

Open-air pods seat eight guests, four across and back to back, with riders' feet dangling in the air;

Guests are catapulted 164-feet into the air, then whipped back down toward the ground, only to complete the rotation again and again; and

As the ride's massive arm whips around at up to 52 mph, the pods simultaneously flip upside down with each rotation.

The new, multi-level Adventure Cove is a centerpiece in Hurricane Harbor, providing the ultimate water play area. The structure's interactive features use SmartWorks Control Technology to move more water over a greater distance than traditional manual features, making them easier for kids to use and enjoy.

Adventure Cove water-fun highlights:

Seventy-one electronic ignition features including water cannons, jets, blasters, geysers and more;

A 30-ft tall Hydro Storm bucket, which releases 750 gallons of water in a 360° array; and

A pirate ship and four slides that allow younger guests to take a plunge into the water.

For more information on CATWOMAN Whip and Adventure Cove visit www.sixflags.com/stlouis.

The park is hiring for the summer. Applicants, age 14 and older, can text FUN to 636-245-2717 or complete an application at www.sixflagsjobs.com. The park offers flexible hours and great perks, with most jobs starting at $12.50 per hour, and paying up to $18 per hour for Ride Operators and Lifeguards.

New for 2022, Six Flags offers a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without block-out dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered: it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more! For additional benefits and savings, TWO Junior Passes will be given with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42". For more information on these best offers, visit www.sixflags.com.

