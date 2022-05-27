Turquoise Hill Acknowledges Receipt of Notice of Arbitration from Entrée Resources Ltd.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ TRQ ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice of arbitration from Entrée Resources Ltd. ("Entrée") in connection with the Earn-in Agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement") with Entrée.

The Company disputes the characterizations made by Entrée in its news release dated May 26, 2022 announcing the initiation of arbitration proceedings. Turquoise Hill has been in discussions with Entrée in order to resolve certain commercial disagreements in connection with the Earn-in Agreement. The Company reserves all of its rights and will vigorously defend itself. The Company will update the market as appropriate.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005326/en/