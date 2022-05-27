Safety Insurance Announces Conference Call Information Change for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. SAFT today announced a change for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to update a teleconference number for shareholders to dial-in remotely.
Shareholders will be able to listen to a live teleconference of the meeting by dialing in at (866) 705-2554. The participation code for the meeting is 410073.
The process for voting shares at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders remains the same, as detailed in the previously distributed Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders sent to the Company's shareholders of record as of the record date, April 8, 2022. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies.
Additional Information: Press releases, announcements, U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Filings and investor information are available under "About Safety," "Investor Information" on our Company website located at www.SafetyInsurance.com. Safety filed its December 31, 2021 Form 10-K with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and urges shareholders to refer to this document for more complete information concerning Safety's financial results.
