BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-end Funds Declare Distributions

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. announced today that BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund") have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund's common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2022.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
Monthly
|
Change from Prior
|
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.
|
DMF
|
$0.029
|
--
|
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
|
DSM
|
$0.030
|
--
|
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
LEO
|
$0.030
|
--
Important Information
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.
BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005328/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
