Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, AMAM, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Ambrx, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June.
Cowen's 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit. Dr. Tian will participate in an analyst led fireside chat on Thursday, June 2 at 11:30 AM Pacific Time / 2:30 PM Eastern Time.
JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Dr. Tian will present on Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time / 2:00 PM Eastern Time.
Interested parties can access the live and pre-recorded webcasts for these conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.Ambrx.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations for approximately 90 days.
About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)
Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.
