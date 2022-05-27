Ulta Beauty to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA today announced that Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, and Kecia Steelman, chief operating officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:50 a.m. Central Time.
In addition, Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Central Time.
The Fireside Chats will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor, and a replay of the webcasts will be available for a limited time.
About Ulta Beauty
At Ulta Beauty ULTA, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.
Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty's ESG efforts can be found at https://www.ulta.com/investor.
