Analog Devices to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Vincent Roche, will speak at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.
The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices' website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.
About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.
