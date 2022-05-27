The Sun Bus and Epiphany Dermatology: Offering FREE Skin Cancer Screenings and Education Throughout the Midwest

Epiphany Dermatology and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation are hitting the road this spring to provide FREE skin cancer screenings and sun-safety education to individuals throughout the Midwest, stopping in St. Joseph, MO 6/7, Riverside, MO 6/8, and Overland Park, KS 6/9.

Since its inception, Epiphany Dermatology has been on a mission to increase access to exceptional dermatologic care and this partnership with The Sun Bus helps accomplish this mission.

The Sun Bus, a community project originally launched in Colorado to provide FREE skin screenings, skin cancer awareness, and sun safety education, is now expanding its services to the Midwest through its partnership with Epiphany Dermatology.

A mobile classroom & clinic that has the flexibility to hyper-target select audiences, The Sun Bus comes to you with some of the finest board-certified dermatologists in the Midwest. It is the brainchild of Karen Nern, MD, Colorado Melanoma Foundation board member and Market Medical Director for Epiphany Dermatology in the state of Colorado.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and currently estimates that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Patient outcomes are improved when skin cancer is caught early, so getting an annual skin check is necessary to catch precancerous and cancerous lesions. If you are concerned about a spot on your skin and would like to visit The Sun Bus for a FREE screening, please check out our calendar of events to find a location and time that is most convenient for you.

To find out where the Sun Bus will be this spring and for more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, you can visit https://www.thesunbus.org/.

