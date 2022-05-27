Ronald Anderson For Governor of California 2022 - Candidate Statement on Plans and Policies

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ronald Anderson has released a statement on his plans and policies:

"Hi I'm Ronald A. Anderson. I'm a candidate running for California Governor 2022.

I am very concerned on the direction of our country and state is going. There are more problems than ever before. The system we now have on Crime is no good at all. I will change this right away for the better. We must LOWER taxes. If people start giving out raises, we are not accomplishing nothing but only driving the cost of living even higher and this is harmful to everyone (And they'll just do it again to us and cause another upset) This needs to stop right now and the people need to realize this but fast.

I have a lot of great ideas that will solve the many problems of today's issues that we now face. It's unbelievable what we have all gone through and endured and it's not that hard to fix. I see some things being fixed in one day while others will take a little longer. But will show great results and growth and safety for everyone. I will be using a little bit of history to fix some issues and the opposite of history that was done to undo to fix other issues. This is why I know it will work. Many other candidates in regarding the homeless issues won't work at all and only cost the taxpayers money with no results; I have done a study and I can explain why it won't work and the idea that I have will and will show results in both eliminating the bad eyesore as well as very little to no more homeless, a large percent of homeless will be reformed. As I said I have a plan like no other.

I thank you so much for your time please VOTE for me Ronald A. Anderson, You will be getting the best results and action being taken quickly of the issues concerned."

Please go to the website; randersongov22.com

Email is; raanderson42@yahoo.com

Donate and VOTE and be California Strong, for a better, safer and well being tomorrow for all of us.

We the people need to stay strong, in the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, The Amendments and also very important the 10 Commandments and The Bible.

Again Thank You

Ronald A. Anderson Candidate for California Governor 2022

