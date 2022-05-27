Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Prosser Medical Office Buildings for $8.5 Million

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company"), a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on healthcare properties, today announced the acquisition of three triple net leased medical office buildings located in Prosser, Washington, collectively referred to as the Prosser Professional Center (the "Prosser Portfolio"), for a contract purchase price of $8.5 million, excluding acquisition costs.
The Prosser Portfolio consists of three single-tenant medical office buildings situated on 2.3 acres. The Prosser Portfolio, consisting of 20,630 rentable square feet, is 100% leased to Prosser Public Hospital District (dba Prosser Memorial Health). The three buildings in the Prosser Portfolio include a therapy and rehab clinic, a family care clinic, and a women's health center. The tenant also operates the nearest hospital, Prosser Memorial Health, which is located less than a mile from the Prosser Portfolio buildings.
Michael A. Seton, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The acquisition of the Prosser Portfolio is a unique opportunity to further geographically diversify our medical office building portfolio, consisting of an investment grade tenant with strong affiliations in the local market."
About Sila Realty Trust, Inc.
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. The Company is focused on investing in and managing strategic healthcare assets across the continuum of care, with emphasis on lower cost patient settings, which generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned 126 operating healthcare properties located in 56 markets across the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005382/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.