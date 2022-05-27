Early Childhood Education Providers Issue Joint Statement in Support of Sensible Gun Laws

The Early Care and Education Consortium working together to lobby Congress for stronger gun laws to prevent future tragedies
We are deeply saddened about the children and teachers whose innocent lives were taken by gun violence recently in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn alongside their families, their community, and our nation. Sadly, this most recent tragedy is one of many examples of gun violence in our communities and in our schools. This must stop.
As providers who are entrusted with the care of young children every day, we prioritize first and foremost the health and safety of children and educators. While each of us takes strong measures every day to ensure the safety of the children in our care, we strongly believe there is more to be done to prevent these types of acts of violence in our communities.
The Early Care and Education Consortium, which includes some of the nation's largest providers of early childhood education and care, stands with educators, parents, our communities and partners and calls upon Congress and state legislatures to pass more sensible gun laws. Now, more than ever, the nation needs to come together to end gun violence and ensure all children have safe and nurturing learning environments, and educators have safe and secure places of work. The time to act is now.
Signed,
Tom Wyatt, Chairman and CEO, KinderCare Learning Companies
Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group, Inc.
Bruce Karpas, Chairman and CEO, Crème de la Crème
Chad Dunkley, CEO, New Horizon Academy
David Evans, CEO, Childcare Network
Henry Wilde, CEO, Acelero Learning and Shine Early Learning
John Olsen, CEO, Teaching Strategies
Jeff Wahl, CEO, Big Blue Marble Academy
Gerry Pastor and Jane Porterfield, Founders and Co-CEOs, The Nest Schools
Joshua Frick, President, Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care
Matthew Marceron, President and CEO, Kaplan Early Learning Company
Wes Wooten, President, The Sunshine House
Kristen Waterfield, Founder and CEO, The Malvern School
Mary Ann Curran, CEO, Busy Bees North America
Leigh-Ellen Louie, CEO, Cadence Education
Jeff Altschuler, Founder and CEO, Old School Academies
Dennis Maple, Chairman and CEO, Goddard Systems, Inc.
Stephen Kramer, CEO, Bright Horizons
Ricardo Campo, CEO, Endeavor Schools
Richard Weissman, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, The Learning Experience
The Early Care and Education Consortium (ECEC) is a non-profit alliance of the leading multi-state/multi-site child care providers, key state child care associations, and premier educational service providers, representing over 7,000 programs in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and select international locations. ECEC's members serve as the unified collective voice for providers of high-quality programs and services that support families and children from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. ECEC advocates for strong federal and state policies that bring quality to scale.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005379/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
