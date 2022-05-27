Members Worldwide Gather at 55th General Meeting of the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) in London to Address Current and Emerging Issues in Messaging, Malware and Cybersecurity

Members of the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) will gather June 13-16, 2022 in London as part of its global collaboration on messaging and online abuse.

At its 55th general meeting, members and invited experts will address a number of topics related to its cybersecurity focus areas, including readiness, data and identity protection, communications and the supply chain. Sessions will include consideration of European Union (EU) and regional regulations and policies.

Dr. Victoria Baines, Research Fellow, Bournemouth University, will offer a keynote on predicting the future in cybercrime. She will discuss how to identify potential future developments in cybercrime by considering how technologies in development now might be used and misused in years to come. Dr. Baines will introduce how emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, the Internet of Things, augmented reality, 4D printing and others might converge, along with their vulnerabilities and opportunities for misuse.

Baines previously was trust and safety manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Facebook. Previously, she led the strategy & prevention team at Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and was principal analyst at the UK Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) Centre. She began her career in law enforcement as a higher intelligence analyst for Surrey Police and is a member of the Advisory Board for the International Association of Internet Hotlines (INHOPE). She is a graduate of Trinity College, Oxford and holds a PhD from Nottingham University.

Meeting sessions will highlight prevention of brand phishing, email deliverability in the EU, technical operations, security controls, sender expectations related to AMP (accelerated mobile page) 4 email, cyberinsurance, email authentication and penetration testing. A training session will address verification of the various subjects when onboarding, performing additional due diligence, or investigating the abuse. Other sessions will examine DNS and DNSSEC, DKIM replay attacks and related topics.

About M3AAWG

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG (www.m3aawg.org) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration, and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

