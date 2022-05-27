AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Nacional de Seguros S.A. Compañía de Seguros Generales

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) to Nacional de Seguros S.A. Compañía de Seguros Generales (Nacional de Seguros) (Bogota, Colombia). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Nacional de Seguros' balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect the company's strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and the profitability Nacional de Seguros has achieved during its relatively short track record. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the small size of the company, which limits business diversification given the inherent concentration risk, as well as a high dependence on reinsurance.

Nacional de Seguros began operations in 2014 after acquiring Ecoseguros S.A., a company in voluntary liquidation, with fulfillment and liability insurance licenses granted by the Colombian Financial Superintendence. Nacional de Seguros had less than a 2% market share in Colombia's property/casualty (P/C) segment, as of December 2021, and is the second largest company in the fulfillment insurance sector with a 15% share.

Nacional de Seguros' risk-adjusted capitalization stands at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and is supported by a comprehensive reinsurance program and its consistent historical profitability.

The company's business operations are focused exclusively in Colombia; 86% of premiums proceed from Bogota, 12% from Medellin, and 2% from other cities.

Despite reporting fluctuations in gross premiums, the company has maintained a steady retention level, and constant profitability. Underwriting metrics are characterized by contained loss ratios, and negative acquisition cost ratios due to Nacional de Seguros' high ceding profile. The company's investment income has exhibited a stable trend in the past few years, moderately supporting Nacional de Seguros' income generation.

AM Best does not expect positive rating actions in the medium term. Negative rating actions could occur if the company's underwriting performance deteriorates, if there is a significant increase in its business risk, as a result of negative consequences of high reinsurance dependence, or if risk-adjusted capitalization becomes unsupportive of the current ratings by any other means.

