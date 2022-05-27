Ellen Cooper Assumes Role of Lincoln Financial Group President and Chief Executive Officer

Cooper will serve as the first woman and 10th president and CEO in company's 117-year history

Lincoln Financial Group LNC today announced that Ellen G. Cooper has assumed the role of president and chief executive officer (CEO) and has become a member of Lincoln National Corporation's board of directors. Cooper was named CEO-elect in August 2021 after 10 years as a Lincoln executive, serving most recently as executive vice president, chief investment officer, head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group, and a member of the Lincoln Financial Foundation board.

Ellen Cooper, President and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

As president and CEO, Cooper will lead the company in building on more than a century of helping people gain financial security – for today and tomorrow. Through its core businesses – life insurance, annuities, group protection and retirement plan services – and its leading distribution channels, Lincoln empowers more than 16 million customers to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism.

Cooper will serve as the first woman and the tenth president and CEO for Lincoln. She succeeds Dennis R. Glass, who served as president and CEO for 15 years. Glass now serves as chairman of the board.

"I am excited to lead this incredible company, which has a long and successful track record of providing strong results to shareholders while delivering significant value to the customers who depend on us every day," said Cooper. "Harnessing the power of our superior product manufacturing and distribution capabilities, combined with our strong culture centered on longstanding relationships and highly talented people, we will continue to deliver trusted solutions for millions of Americans seeking financial security and protection for themselves and the people they care about most."

During Cooper's tenure at Lincoln, she has been instrumental in developing and executing on the company's general and separate account investment strategy, overseeing more than $300 billion in assets and managing the company's industry-leading hedge program. After joining as Chief Investment Officer in 2012, her leadership role was expanded to include responsibility for Lincoln's enterprise risk management function and for the company's market-leading Annuity Solutions business.

"Ellen and I have served side by side for the last 10 years, and she is one of the most strategic and capable executives I've had the privilege of knowing," said Glass. "She has an exceptional depth of expertise and passion for Lincoln, its mission and its people, along with a focus on the future and delivering ongoing value to our shareholders. I'm excited to see all that Lincoln will accomplish under Ellen's leadership, and I look forward to working with her in my new capacity as chairman of the board."

"I'm delighted to officially welcome Ellen to her new role as Lincoln's CEO," said William Cunningham, former chairman and current lead independent director of the Lincoln board. "Ellen has played a significant role over the last 10 years building and executing on Lincoln's successful strategy, and I am confident she will continue to steward the company's special culture while encouraging the kind of innovation that will allow Lincoln to grow and thrive for decades to come."

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation LNC and its affiliates. The company had $308 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2022.

