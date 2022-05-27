Prang Announces PRANG® Art Teacher of the Year Program

Nominations Open to Award Extraordinary Art Teachers with Supplies

Prang, the maker of high-quality student art materials for more than 100 years, today announced the launch of the PRANG® Art Teacher of the Year program. This national program will annually recognize 10 art teachers that have made significant contributions in the lives of their students by advancing art education and inspiring self-expression.

"We know art teachers are the unsung heroes of every school in the country," said Steve Boyea, EVP Sales and Marketing for Dixon Ticonderoga Company, the makers of Prang. "This program will shine a light on art teachers everywhere and the lasting impression they make on their students."

Nominations will be accepted on the Prang website from any interested parties for art teachers they feel have made a significant impact on their lives or lives of their students. Nominations are welcome from other teachers, administrators, parents, students and community members. The deadline for nominations is July 31, 2022.

Teachers selected as Prang Art Teacher of the Year will be honored at a virtual event in September 2022. Each of the 10 recipients will receive a year's supply of Prang and Dixon Ticonderoga products for their art rooms. That's enough art supplies for 5,000 students with a retail value of more than $50,000.

A highly esteemed selection committee will decide which teachers will be recognized from all submissions. The committee is a diverse group including an art teacher, artist, industry executives and two thought leaders in art education:

"I'm honored to serve on the selection committee for the Prang Art Teacher of the Year program," said selection committee member Cassie Stephens. "I have interacted with thousands of art teachers through my books, seminars and social media activity and know this group of teachers is so dedicated to their students. It's gratifying to see them recognized and I'm honored to play a part in the program."

Prang will feature one teacher each month on their website and social media accounts. Selected teachers will do media outreach in their home markets.

This year's program is an elevation of Prang's previous Prang Art Teacher of the Month initiative. Since 2019, that program honored 32 exceptional educators. We plan to grow on that success with this larger yearly program that will be judged by our acclaimed committee members.

About PRANG®

Prang was founded in 1882 by Louis Prang, an American printer, lithographer, and publisher who believed that art plays a vital role in fostering imagination and independent expression — especially in children. Prang was a pioneer in advocating for art in education and published the first comprehensive training program for public school art teachers. Prang also developed non-toxic formulas for products, which led him to create a full line of high-quality, child-safe art products. Prang's vision lives on today.

About Dixon Ticonderoga Company

At Dixon Ticonderoga Company, we enable students, thinkers, and artists to transform their visions into realities. We do this because we believe creativity can change the world. This is why we produce the world's best pencil, the finest art papers, premium art supplies, craft essentials and more… to give everyone the tools and confidence to put pencil to paper, make that first brush stroke or share their ideas. Dixon Ticonderoga Company. The Catalyst of Creativity.

