Co-Founders of Recon Health, Sophia and Spencer Rascoff, Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Father/daughter entrepreneurial team Spencer and Sophia Rascoff, who created Recon Food, are the featured guests this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Spencer Rascoff is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso, Supernova and Recon Food, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. He is an active angel investor and is starting new companies through his Los Angeles startup studio "75 & Sunny." Spencer is also co-chair of Supernova, a family of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) which have raised over $1 billion in capital.

Sophia Rascoff, Spencer's daughter, is co-founder and CEO of Recon Food, the vertical social media app where people can reconnect over a shared love of food. Sophia is a junior at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, where she is a leader in the entrepreneurship and creative problem-solving organization; a leader in the Latin American/Hispanic Student Organization; and a recipient of the presidential volunteer service award.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of vertical social media platforms, the father-daughter Rascoff duo was inspired to develop Recon Food, a vertical social media app that brings people together through a shared love of food. They were moved by the many aspects of social media that felt unhealthy, and food was something that brought their own family together during the pandemic.

"It was a great pleasure having Spencer and Sophia on the show," said Shegerian. "They shared terrific insights that I know will inspire our listeners. It was also exciting to learn about their Recon app, which is launching a fun foodie community where users can research, recommend and reconnect with friends through a common love of food by sharing photos, recipes and experiences with their social network."

"The Impact Podcast was a great platform to share our insights on the impact of social media and partake in a thought-provoking conversation," said Sophia. "I'm inspired by John Shegerian's podcast and the impressive guests he hosts. I'm excited for Recon Food's story to be a part of it."

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Ben & Jerry's, Timberland, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, New York City, Beyond Meat, Dell, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006077/en/