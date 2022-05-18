WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $64.5 Million Initial Public Offering for Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq:PNACU)

WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the completion of an Initial Public Offering for Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation. The IPO consisted of 6,450,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 450,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $64,500,000. Each unit consists of one share of Class A Common Stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, and one right. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock, and each eight rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one share of Class A Common Stock upon consummation of an initial business combination. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "PNACU" on May 13, 2022.

WestPark Capital, Inc. and Prime Number Capital, LLC served as Joint Bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262457) relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2022. The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or from WestPark Capital, Inc. - Attention: Jason Stern, 1900 Avenue of the Stars, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067 or by Email: syndicate@wpcapital.com or by telephone at (310) 203-2919.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp., including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp.'s registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

