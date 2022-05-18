Hypori to Run Pilot BYOD Solution for U.S. Army

Today Hypori, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) SaaS company announced that the U.S. Army has initiated a Phase 3 pre-production pilot to evaluate Hypori Halo for scale as a zero-trust, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution for the Army, Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.
Zero-trust SaaS company, Hypori, awarded to run BYOD pilot for U.S. Army. Their solution, Hypori Halo, was chosen after the successful completion of rigorous DoD security and functional testing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hypori Halo was chosen for the pilot after the successful completion of rigorous DoD security and functional testing. As a Phase 3 production-level test for scale and operations, this pilot will validate if Hypori Halo meets the requirements for Army's BYOD, telework and mobile security requirements. The intent is to test as a PaaS capability that may then transition to SaaS upon completion of the Phase 3 evaluation and on award of Hypori's IL5-certification.
"This pilot is a hard-earned opportunity for us," said Jared Shepard, Hypori President and CEO."We are committed to proving our product will enable the mission, secure the edge, and enhance the productivity of service members who use Hypori Halo. Our solution facilitates productivity from any device, prevents data at rest or in transit and provides complete privacy and protection to both the Army and the Service Member. I believe we will prove to be the ultimate BYOD solution for the Department."
About Hypori
Hypori is the award-winning SaaS company transforming secure access to data from the edge. From national security level intel to productivity apps, Hypori empowers government agencies to protect data within their enterprise by eliminating the edge as an attack surface, preventing data at rest or in transit outside the enterprise. Hypori's zero-trust virtual workspace on any device frees the government from liability and security risks with 100% separation of data and preserves privacy for the end-user. Hypori is a SDVOSB headquartered in Reston, VA with a technology hub in Austin, TX.
