Amazon Web Services Joins Q-NEXT Quantum Center

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has become a member of Q-NEXT, a quantum research center that is developing the science and technology for controlling and distributing quantum information.
Led by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, Q-NEXT furthers quantum R&D and helps create a quantum ecosystem by bringing together science organizations and commercial businesses to solve quantum-technology challenges.
With AWS as a member, Q-NEXT now comprises 13 companies, 10 universities and three DOE national laboratories.
"We are excited to join Q-NEXT so we can bring together quantum experts from AWS and other top academic institutions to collaborate on the research and development of new quantum technologies and build a national quantum community," said Simone Severini, director of quantum computing at AWS.
AWS expanded into quantum computing in 2019 with the launch of Amazon Braket. The service gives researchers access to different types of quantum hardware and circuit simulators for running and testing quantum applications.
In 2021, the company opened the AWS Center for Quantum Computing. Its goal is to accelerate the development of quantum computing hardware and applications based on superconducting qubits.
The company also created the Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab to help customers find applications of quantum computing inside their organizations and address customer problems that could be tackled through existing high-performance computing solutions.
"AWS is investing in quantum technologies because we believe in the long-term promise of the field," Severini said.
The field is known as quantum information science. In it, researchers manipulate the fundamental features of nature for practical use. Innovations in the field could lead to impenetrable information networks and powerful computers that can solve today's intractable problems.
AWS will contribute fundamental research to Q-NEXT to advance the use of quantum technologies.
"We could not be more delighted that AWS has joined our collaboration," said Q-NEXT Director David Awschalom, who is also an Argonne senior scientist and the Liew Family professor of molecular engineering and vice dean for research and infrastructure at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. "AWS has always been at the cutting edge of innovation. Now it is developing cloud quantum services, building a quantum computer, and applying quantum algorithms to real-world problems. Their engineering expertise and experience with tech consumers will be invaluable to Q-NEXT as we develop next-generation technologies that promise to improve our everyday lives."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005880/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.