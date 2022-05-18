Great American Insurance Group Announces the Promotion of Michael B. Mulvey to Divisional President within Great American's Property & Casualty Group

Great American Insurance Group today announced the promotion of Michael (Mike) B. Mulvey to Divisional President within its FCIA – Trade Credit & Political Risk Division.
Mr. Mulvey joined FCIA in 2012 as Divisional Vice President, leading its claim and recovery operations. In 2021, he was promoted to Divisional Senior Vice President and was responsible for reinsurance, compliance and corporate governance, as well as serving on the Division's Credit Committee. Mr. Mulvey brings more than 30 years of experience to the position with expertise in claims and underwriting.
Mr. Mulvey earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lehman College and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Pace University.
FCIA is a division of Great American Insurance Company. FCIA underwrites and services the Trade Credit & Political Risk Insurance Policies of Great American Insurance Company and has been part of the Great American Insurance Group since 1991. FCIA's associated organization, the Foreign Credit Insurance Association, pioneered export credit insurance in the United States in 1961. FCIA offers export and domestic Trade Credit Insurance as well as a wide variety of Specialty Trade Credit and Political Risk products that facilitate global trade and related financing activities. With over six decades of service, FCIA's seasoned team of credit professionals has a well-established track record of providing customized solutions to meet its insureds' unique needs.
About Great American Insurance Group
Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of "A+" (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005916/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.