Volkswagen Chattanooga Announces $3,000 Bonus for Production Employees, New Hires

To recognize the efforts of its production team as it prepares for electric vehicle assembly, Volkswagen Chattanooga announced today that all production and maintenance team members and team leaders will receive a $3,000 bonus. Additionally, the company will offer a $3,000 signing bonus to production and maintenance team members hired between May 16 and Oct. 31, 2022.

"We intend to be the top manufacturing employer in the area," said Burkhard Ulrich, vice president of human resources at Volkswagen Chattanooga. "The appreciation bonus for our production and maintenance team members is well deserved. We are on track for the start of ID.4 assembly this summer, a clear testament to our team's dedication."

Volkswagen Chattanooga plans to add a third shift to its operations in October 2022 to help meet customer demand for the Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and ID.4. The company aims to hire 1,000 new production team members by the end of this year.

In addition to a $3,000 signing bonus, candidates who relocate to join Volkswagen's production team will be eligible for a $2,500 stipend. Stipend eligibility is based on IRS regulations.

"As we grow our team to help meet customer demand and implement a third shift, we believe the signing bonus and relocation stipend will help us become an even more attractive employer in the region," said Ulrich. "We've also increased our employee referral incentive from $300 to $500. For us, this was an easy decision; some of our best hires have been referred by our team members."

The company is hiring production team members primarily for second, third and night shifts. The starting hourly rate for those shifts is $24.40, which includes shift premium and perfect attendance bonus. With wage progression, top-out rates can reach $33 per hour. These are direct hire positions for those with relevant experience.

Volkswagen Chattanooga's production team shifts:

Assembly, Paint, Battery, Logistics

Days: 6 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Nights: 6 p.m. – 3:45 a.m.

Monday-Friday

Body:

1st shift: 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2nd shift: 2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

3rd shift: 10 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Monday-Friday

About Volkswagen Chattanooga

The Volkswagen Chattanooga assembly plant began production in April 2011 and currently employs more than 4,000 team members. Volkswagen Chattanooga assembles the Volkswagen Atlas and the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. The factory will become Volkswagen's North American base for electric vehicle and battery pack assembly, and will add the ID.4 to its assembly lines in 2022.

