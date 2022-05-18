University of Phoenix Hosts New Educational Equity Webinar on Cultural Intelligence

Featured speaker and innovative educator Dr. Renee Bhatti-Klug will lead workshop on why building cultural intelligence is a critical step toward achieving diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes

University of Phoenix will hold the next webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled "Are You Culturally Intelligent?" on May 19 at 11:00am PDT. Led by featured speaker and cultural intelligence educator Renee Bhatti-Klug, Ed.D., the event is intended to help attendees understand why building cultural intelligence is a critical step toward achieving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) outcomes.

The event is part of a public series intended for educators, DEI practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

"When crises occur, human nature causes many of us to reflexively blame external sources to cope with our fears," states Bhatti-Klug. "Through becoming culturally intelligent, we not only learn to love, but we also experience the freedom of operating from love and not fear."

Bhatti-Klug developed and tested a cultural intelligence model that she has successfully implemented across academic, corporate, and non-profit organizations, and is the founder and Chief Trainer at Culturally Intelligent Training & Consulting (CITC), a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) firm that equips individuals to demonstrate CI organizationally through cultural audits, comprehensive training, accountability tools, and DEI committees.

The webinar is an educational event with learning goals that by the end, attendees will be able to:

understand why building CI is a critical step toward achieving DEI outcomes

learn how to increase the values of curiosity, empathy, and compassion, which guide the capabilities of cultural openness, cultural awareness, and cultural responsiveness, through interactive and reflective activities.

The discussion will be hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion, and Saray Lopez, MBA, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix.

Register for the webinar here.

Previous webinars can be accessed here.

