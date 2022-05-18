Cherokee Nation Federal Consulting Seeks Applicants for Immediate Job Openings Supporting Internal Revenue Service

Recruiting for talented professionals, offering an attractive compensation & benefits package
Virtual hiring events will be conducted in the following cities:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005994/en/
Cherokee Nation Federal Consulting is seeking qualified applicants in Austin, Ogden and Kansas City for full-time contractor clerical support (data entry) positions for the IRS Paper Processing Clerical Support Program. (Photo: Business Wire)
- May 18, 2022: Ogden, UT, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. (MT)
- May 19, 2022: Austin, TX, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. (CT)
"We are looking for talented and flexible candidates in three markets who want to help us serve the critical mission of the Internal Revenue Service," said Lindsey Sage, Vice President of Human Resources & Recruiting at Cherokee Federal. "With an attractive compensation and benefits package, we are well positioned to offer job seekers a career opportunity that has high potential for advancement within Cherokee Federal, a top 125 federal contractor."
With openings across three geographies, CNFC is offering the following:
- Competitive pay: $17 an hour and up based on location
- Retention bonus: $250 after 90 days, $750 after 180 days
-
Comprehensive benefits package
- 401(K) match up to 6 percent
- Employer-provided life insurance
- Paid holidays
- On-the-job training opportunities
To be considered, applicants must have a high school diploma and one year of previous clerical, office or other work related to the listed duties. Candidates must also be able to type 25 words per minute and be proficient in ten-key entry; have basic knowledge of Microsoft systems; and the ability to maintain established records and files.
For more information, visit https://cherokee-federal.com/irs-contractor-clerical-support.
About Cherokee Federal
Cherokee Federal and its team of tribal companies is owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005994/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.