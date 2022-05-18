Global $10.84 Bn Antacids Markets, Analysis, & Forecasts 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F by Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Formulation Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Antacids Global Market Report 2022, By Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Formulation Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antacids market is expected to grow from $8.60 billion in 2021 to $9.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to reach $10.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Major players in the antacids market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories and WellSpring Pharm.

The antacids market consists of sales of antacids which are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn and indigestion. It includes drug class such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, surgical simulators and acid neutralizers in the form of either tablet, liquid or powder. Examples of antacids include Alka Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, Tums and Pepto-Bismol.

The main classes of antacids are proton pump inhibitors, h2 antagonist, acid neutralizers and pro-motility agents. Proton-pump inhibitors are a type of drug that reduces stomach acid production significantly and for a long time. They accomplish so by blocking the H+/K+ ATPase proton pump in the stomach in an irreversible manner. The different types of formulations include tablet, liquid, powder, others and is distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others.

North America was the largest region in the antacids market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Poor lifestyle choices resulting in higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the antacids market. Poor lifestyle choices involve deskbound jobs, poor quality of sleep and irregular dietary habits, which result in an increase in acidity level of the stomach and lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 60 million Americans suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease. This drives the demand for antacids.

The side effects related to antacids is a major restraint for the antacids market. Some of the common side effects of antacids include dose-dependent rebound hyperacidity and milk-alkali syndrome. Antacids containing aluminum hydroxide may also cause side effects such as constipation, aluminum-intoxication, osteomalacia, and hypophosphatemia. In addition, antacids when consumed with other acidic drugs might lead to absorption of both the drugs resulting in reduced efficiency of both the drugs.

Mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacid market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid and powder form until now, however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent. An example of a mouth melting instant relief antacid is Sunpharma's 'Pepmelt', which integrates the effects of herbal constituents present in it with the contemporary mouth melting technology.

The manufacturers of antacids in the USA need to comply with CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 laid down by the FDA. According to these regulations, an over-the-counter (OTC) antacid product in a form suitable for oral administration is recognized safe and effective only if it meets the conditions related to active ingredients established by the regulatory body.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antacids Market Characteristics

3. Antacids Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antacids

5. Antacids Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Antacids Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Antacids Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Antacids Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Antacids Market, Segmentation Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Proton Pump Inhibitors

H2 Antagonist

Acid Neutralizers

Pro-Motility Agents

6.2. Global Antacids Market, Segmentation Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

6.3. Global Antacids Market, Segmentation By Formulation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Tablet

Liquid

Powder

Others

7. Antacids Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Antacids Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Antacids Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abbott Laboratories

WellSpring Pharm

Private Label

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis Consumer Health

CONBA

Xiuzheng Pharma

Sanofi

Bausch Health

CR SANJIU

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Procter & Gamble

WalmartEquate

Chattem

Thornton and Ross Ltd.

McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals

