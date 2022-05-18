Sense Selected as Best Innovative / Emerging Tech Solution in Talent Acquisition by Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Third annual HR Tech Awards recognize valuable HR technology contributors in the recruiting lifecycle serving employers and employees across the globe
Sense, the market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication solutions for recruiting, has been selected as the Best Innovative / Emerging Tech Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 HR Tech Awards program.
"This prestigious industry recognition not only acknowledges the strength of our product development team, it underscores Sense's distinct ability to enable companies to recruit smartly and efficiently with the industry's best candidate engagement tools," said Anil Dharni, CEO and Co-Founder of Sense.
The 2022 HR Tech Awards program was designed to help HR technology buyers and employers identify winning solutions currently in use by leading companies to hire, develop, and retain their people. Within the Sense talent platform, Sense's AI Chatbot was recognized by the panel of judges for its ability to support intelligent decisions, personalize actions, and drive engagement.
The Sense AI Chatbot offers a seamless integration, available immediately upon activation, that sources and screens more qualified candidates faster while still providing white-glove, personalized candidate-focused experiences.
"Our latest talent acquisition research indicates that candidates want a tailored and personalized hiring experience. Sense delivers on that desire with AI-based chatbots and messaging tools that enable employers to be responsive to candidates 24/7. This solution is a win for candidates, recruiters, and employers," explained Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.
For additional information and to see the full list of winning firms this year, please visit HRTechAwards.org
About Sense
Sense is a leading AI-powered talent engagement and communication platform that helps recruiting and talent teams to personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the recruiting process. More than 600 organizations including Sears, Dell, Kindred Healthcare, and Kelly Services rely on Sense to help accelerate hiring, strengthen their employment brand and exceed recruiting targets - all while delivering a personalized candidate experience. Developed in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense ranks #1 on G2 in the Candidate Relationship Management Software category and has raised capital from Softbank, Avataar Venture Partners, GV, and Accel. Connect @Sense_HQ and www.sensehq.com.
