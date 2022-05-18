Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis International and Merck & Co Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest research report provides a detailed analysis of Osteoporosis Drugs Industry. The global osteoporosis drugs market is projected to reach $16.43 Billion in 2027, from $12.01 Billion in 2021.

Osteoporosis is a chronic and life-threatening disorder in which the microstructure of bones is altered due to a reduction in bone mass and bone density. Besides, this condition leads to increased bone fragility and the threat of bone cracks and fractures. Remarkably, as there is no cure for osteoporosis, FDA has approved drugs to prevent, slow, or stop osteoporosis progress. Further, taking prescribed osteoporosis drugs, along with other healthy lifestyle behaviors such as getting enough calcium, vitamin D, and regular exercise, helps in reducing the risk of broken bones (also called fractures) due to osteoporosis globally.

Remarkably, as there is no distinct substitute available to treat osteoporosis (such as surgery), the drugs industry is an inevitable part of osteoporosis treatment worldwide. Globally, Osteoporosis Drugs Market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis disorder. Besides, an unprecedented increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis results in the high demand for drugs to prevent and treat osteoporosis, thus widening the growth potential over the forecasted years. Moreover, the senior population globally possessing high susceptibility for osteoporosis is further presumed to boost the high demand for Osteoporosis Drugs.

The Classes of Drugs Have Been Successful and is expected to Remain Successful over the Forecast Period:

Drug Class's currently marketed products in the osteoporosis space are all antiresorptive therapies. These include bisphosphonates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (serm), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and rank ligand inhibitors. As per our analysis, the classes of drugs have been successful since the mid-1990s, and we expect them to remain successful over the forecast period.

Nevertheless, there has been a significant paradigm shift in development strategies for late- and mid-stage osteoporosis drug development. Pharmaceutical companies have pivoted their focus to devising anabolic drugs rather than antiresorptive therapies. Anabolic drugs operate against osteoporosis advancement in a manner opposite that of the antiresorptive by stimulating the formation of new bone instead of the retardation of bone resorption.

Regional Insights: North America accounts for a Lion's Share

North America accounts for a predominant share in the overall market. Moreover, several collaborative efforts undertaken by major companies to enhance their R&D capabilities and ensure high medical standards are anticipated to propel the demand for osteoporosis drugs across the American region. Moreover, the majority share can also be attributed to the high disease burden in North America.

Contrarily, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecasted years. As per our estimates, the high growth registered by the Asia Pacific is believed to be a consequence of consistent R&D investments deployed by the prominent players and their efforts to commercialize branded and generic therapeutics at a relatively low price. According to the publisher, Global Osteoporosis Drugs Industry is registering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

Effect of COVID-19 on Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for osteoporosis drugs for a brief period owing to a reduction in reported cases of ailments. Further, post-recovery from the COVID-19, the market is expected to witness a surge in demand with growing relaxations in people's movements. As per our analysis, treatments with osteoporosis drugs reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection. Thus, we conclude that Osteoporosis Drugs Market is likely to witness a positive impact of COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

Drug Class - Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints:

Bisphosphonates

Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Calcitonin

Rank Ligand Inhibitors

Others

Route of Administration - Drugs Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Type - Market has been covered from 2 viewpoints:

Branded

Generic

Region - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

