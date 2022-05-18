Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2022: A $100+ Billion Market by 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Enterprise Size, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center colocation market is expected to grow from $47.02 billion in 2021 to $56.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The market is expected to reach $100.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Major players in the data center colocation market are Digital Realty Trust Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Global Switch, Cyxtera Technologies, Equinix Inc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communication Ltd, AT&T Inc, Rackspace, NTT Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., NaviSite, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group and DuPont Fabros Technology Inc.

The data center colocation market consists of sales of data center colocation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in providing colocation services for the businesses. Data center collocation is a method of renting actual office space, network or internet bandwidth, and other services from an existing data center to third parties to set up their own data center.

The main types of data center colocation are retail colocation and wholesale colocation. The retail colocation is a space where the consumer takes the space for lease that is within the data center such as rack space within the rack of caged-off area. The different sizes of enterprises include large enterprise and small scale enterprise. It is implemented in various verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, others.

North America was the largest region in the data center colocation market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The high cost of an in-house data center is encouraging companies to adopt data center colocation services which in turn is propelling the demand for the data center colocation market. Colocation services result in significant cost savings as compared to managing an in-house data center.

For instance, the average annual cost of operating a large data center ranges from $10 million to $25 million. With data center colocation services, companies can reduce their spending on managing and maintaining an in-house server, which in turn reduces the overall IT expenditure of the companies. Therefore, the high cost of an in-house data center is increasing the demand for the data center colocation market.

The introduction of the underwater data center is shaping the data center colocation market. The underwater data center is designed to use renewable electricity from tides and waves. It occupies less land onshore and is capable of using the flowing seawater to efficiently cool the electronics.

In January 2021, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co, a China-based marine electronic technology products firm, and Guangzhou Shipyard International Co, a China-based shipbuilding enterprise together introduced an underwater data center that involves the installation of internet facilities such as servers in airtight pressure vessels with the required cooling performance under the surface of the ocean. This underwater data center helps in reducing the amount of energy that is consumed and acts as a sustainable data center solution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Center Colocation Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Colocation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Colocation

5. Data Center Colocation Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Data Center Colocation Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Data Center Colocation Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Data Center Colocation Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

6.2. Global Data Center Colocation Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Large Enterprise

Small Scale Enterprise

6.3. Global Data Center Colocation Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

BFSI

IT And Telecom

Government And Defense

Healthcare

Others

7. Data Center Colocation Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center Colocation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Data Center Colocation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

CyrusOne Inc.

Global Switch

Cyxtera Technologies

Equinix, Inc.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Verizon Communication Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Rackspace

NTT Ltd.

CoreSite Realty Corp.

NaviSite

SunGuard Availability Services

Telecity Group

DuPont Fabros Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rir3a.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006003/en/