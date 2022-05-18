Global $129+ Bn Cancer Biologics Market Research, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer biologics market is expected to grow from $76.46 billion in 2021 to $86.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to reach $129.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Major players in the cancer biologics market are AbbVie Inc., Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis and Pfizer.

The cancer biologics market consists of sales of cancer biologics. Cancer biologic drugs are the products that are produced from living organisms or contain components of a living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products which are derived from human, animal or microorganisms by using biotechnology.

The main types of cancer biologics are monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. It is used in non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancers, others and distributed through various channels such as hospitals, clinics, others.

North America was the largest region in the cancer biologics market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the cancer biologics market growth. Chronic disorders are the diseases which persists over a long period of time and hinder the health of people with disabilities and cancer is one of the common chronic diseases. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the cancer biologics market over coming years.

The cancer biologics market is being restrained by the adverse effects associated with the use of cancer biologics. Biologic drugs are administered by injection or infusion as they are proteins which are quickly digested and inactivated if given by mouth so they can cause injection site reactions or infusion reactions.

Moreover, the adverse effects of the biologics vary from common side effects such as allergic reactions and diarrhoea to serious adverse effects such as low blood pressure, hepatitis and hypothyroidism. For instance, according to a study conducted by NCBI, biological agents are essential additions to chemotherapy for GI malignancies that leads to enhanced survival response rates but these additions also bring some unique adverse reactions to the patients.

Companies in the cancer biologics market are developing predictive biomarkers which help the physicians to decide the treatments for their patients by utilizing physiological biomarkers for predicting the performance. Predictive biomarkers study tumor growth in patients by analyzing the major etiological factors as the cancer etiology differs from patient to patient.

Moreover, these biomarkers not only aid in the early detection of cancer but also help in deciding the cost-effective treatment regimens, especially for the biologics based on gene therapy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cancer biologics Market Characteristics

3. Cancer biologics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer biologics

5. Cancer biologics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Cancer biologics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Cancer biologics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Cancer biologics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cancer biologics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and gene therapy

Others

6.2. Global Cancer biologics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer; Breast Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia; Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Ovarian Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Gastric Cancers

Others

6.3. Global Cancer biologics Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

7. Cancer biologics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cancer biologics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cancer biologics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie inc.

Hoffman-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. inc.

Novartis

Pfizer

Celgene Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

