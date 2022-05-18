Global $129+ Bn Cancer Biologics Market Research, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer biologics market is expected to grow from $76.46 billion in 2021 to $86.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to reach $129.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.
Major players in the cancer biologics market are AbbVie Inc., Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis and Pfizer.
The cancer biologics market consists of sales of cancer biologics. Cancer biologic drugs are the products that are produced from living organisms or contain components of a living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products which are derived from human, animal or microorganisms by using biotechnology.
The main types of cancer biologics are monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. It is used in non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancers, others and distributed through various channels such as hospitals, clinics, others.
North America was the largest region in the cancer biologics market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the cancer biologics market growth. Chronic disorders are the diseases which persists over a long period of time and hinder the health of people with disabilities and cancer is one of the common chronic diseases. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the cancer biologics market over coming years.
The cancer biologics market is being restrained by the adverse effects associated with the use of cancer biologics. Biologic drugs are administered by injection or infusion as they are proteins which are quickly digested and inactivated if given by mouth so they can cause injection site reactions or infusion reactions.
Moreover, the adverse effects of the biologics vary from common side effects such as allergic reactions and diarrhoea to serious adverse effects such as low blood pressure, hepatitis and hypothyroidism. For instance, according to a study conducted by NCBI, biological agents are essential additions to chemotherapy for GI malignancies that leads to enhanced survival response rates but these additions also bring some unique adverse reactions to the patients.
Companies in the cancer biologics market are developing predictive biomarkers which help the physicians to decide the treatments for their patients by utilizing physiological biomarkers for predicting the performance. Predictive biomarkers study tumor growth in patients by analyzing the major etiological factors as the cancer etiology differs from patient to patient.
Moreover, these biomarkers not only aid in the early detection of cancer but also help in deciding the cost-effective treatment regimens, especially for the biologics based on gene therapy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cancer biologics Market Characteristics
3. Cancer biologics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer biologics
5. Cancer biologics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Cancer biologics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Cancer biologics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Cancer biologics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cancer biologics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Vaccines
- Cell and gene therapy
- Others
6.2. Global Cancer biologics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
- Prostate Cancer; Breast Cancer
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia; Lymphoma
- Multiple Myeloma
- Ovarian Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Gastric Cancers
- Others
6.3. Global Cancer biologics Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
7. Cancer biologics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cancer biologics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cancer biologics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie inc.
- Hoffman-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Amgen inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. inc.
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Celgene Corporation
- Roche Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njfsuk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006001/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.