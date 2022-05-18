Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring UralChem, Bunge and Sinofert Holdings Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027 the fertilizer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2027.

Latin America is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Plants need nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium for their growth but, nitrogen fertilizers are given more emphasis as they are needed in large quantities and give great response. Urea Nitrogen fertilizer by product accounted for highest market share in 2021. Liquid nitrogen fertilizers are forecasted to grow rapidly but high costs hamper the substantial growth. Brazil is the fourth largest nitrogen producer and consumer in the world. China accounts for nearly 25% of nitrogen fertilizer market share globally.

Nitrogen fertilizers are in two forms Dry and Liquid. Liquid fertilizers are water soluble fertilizers that give fast response within days or week and lasts for 2-6 weeks. Whereas dry fertilizers also labelled as slow release fertilizers that provide long term nutrients and lasts for 8-12 weeks and in some cases the time extends as much as 20 weeks.

Fertilizer use is dependent on the four R's that is right product, right amount, right time, and right placement. Fertilizers should be added after soil testing to assess the type and amount of fertilizer deficiency. Also it depends on crop type and yield quality and production numbers. To ascertain, whether the soil has lost or retain moisture and seasonal forecasts that would affect crop yields. Nitrogen fertilizer should not be applied to water logged fields and avoid tillage in wet lands. Forecast the possible weather condition and soil saturation before application. During hot summer days urea should not be used after irrigation as it increases volatilisation losses. Less arable land and moderate temperatures results in repetitive use of fertilizers on same piece of land. Phosphatic fertilizers have a slow growth rate when compared to other fertilizers. The fertilizer raw materials are highly fragmented and unequally found around the world as a result of which the transportation costs are very high.

Urea as a nitrogen fertilizer is widely used; given its easy availability, easy application and low costs. Nitrogen protects the plants from withering and turning pale yellow. It is essential for all vegetables but excess can cause slow root growth and excess foliage. Vegetables that need high nitrogen levels are beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, green leafy vegetables, potatoes, leek, and spinach. Medium or balanced levels of nitrogen are required for asparagus, eggplants, lettuce, onion, garlic, pepper, tomato, sweet corn. Carrots, cucumber, beans, peas, radish, turnip require less nitrogen. Rice, wheat and maize are the three major cereals that account for maximum nitrogen fertilizer utilization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted Nitrogen fertilizer market landscape. Lockdown imposed to combat the spread of pandemic limited the production and supply of fertilizers thereby affecting crop production activities. Producers are resolving the challenges caused by the pandemic and adapting to the changing dynamics of the sector. Although government exempted agriculture from lockdown; the most severe impact was on the demand for end-use products, limiting the market opportunities for fertilizer producers. Several companies cut down on the production and supply of their fertilizers. Many small scale production units were forced to shut down. Labour transit was another problem as migration was limited and transportation was also affected.

