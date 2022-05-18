Global Construction Chemicals Markets Report 2022: A $58.12 Billion Market by 2027 - Breakdown by Concrete Admixture, Construction Adhesive, Construction Sealant, Protective Coatings - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Construction Chemicals Market, By Material, End User & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction chemicals market was valued at USD 41,914.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 58,122.98 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.60% over the forecast period, 2022 - 2027

Construction chemicals are specialty products used with concrete, cement, and other construction materials at the time of construction activity. Construction chemicals are extensively used in the construction of residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural projects.

The inherent property of the chemical to improve the concrete quality, quicken or delay the setting time, enhance chemical and physical resistance, improve the concrete workability, and enhance finishing will boost the industry growth with increasing demand for customized residential and commercial buildings.

The market growth can be attributed to the emerging economies, increase in disposal income, Large-scale construction activities are currently ongoing, changing lifestyles, and rise in urbanization will be key steps to boost the Construction Chemicals Market.

Fluctuations in oil prices, shortage of skilled labor, limited land resources, and delayed or canceled construction projects would impact the demand for construction chemicals. The quality and economics of construction can be enhanced with the use of environmentally friendly building materials.

Materials such as green building materials have the potential to reduce emissions, owing to which the demand for these is increasing, which, in turn, is helping the construction chemicals market growth. These chemicals enhance the overall building durability and also offer protection against environmental hazards.

Apart from giving the buildings strength, these chemicals help in reducing the volume of cement and water consumed during the construction process, which is another key factor resulting in an increasing demand for these chemicals. Additionally, awareness of energy conservation is growing worldwide, further aiding in the growth of the GCC construction chemicals market.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global construction chemicals market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

Aspects covered in this report

Based on material, this market is segmented into Concrete Admixture, Construction Adhesive, Construction Sealant, Protective Coatings, and Others.

Based on end-user, this market is segmented into Infrastructure and Real Estate.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Major Players Operating In This Market Includes

Ashland Inc

BASF

Henkel Arabia

Dow

Jotun A/S

Chryso Gulf

Gcp Applied Technologies Inc.

