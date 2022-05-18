IDI Billing Solutions Announces Partnership with DataProse

IDI enhances seamless, end-to-end billing experience with leading provider of bill presentment and mailing services
IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced today that it has partnered with DataProse to provide clients with invoice presentment and mailing services.
Based in Coppell, Texas, DataProse has provided transactional business document design, output and presentment services for over 30 years. With core competencies in the effective use of variable data, database management and cost-effective print technology, DataProse offers fully customized, comprehensive document output solutions—from concept, design, and custom programming to automated processing and state-of-the-art production. DataProse enables clients to communicate more effectively with customers while lowering billing and postal costs and helping accelerate payment cycles.
"DataProse is excited to partner with IDI helping communications service providers increase flexibility and streamline their invoice presentment capabilities," said Bill Murray, CEO, DataProse. "We are committed to providing turn-key solutions and adding value to IDI's comprehensive service offerings."
"DataProse's innovative approach and customer-focused philosophy are an ideal fit for IDI," said Ron Whaley, Chief Revenue Officer, IDI Billing Solutions. "We are thrilled to be partnering with a trusted leader in invoice presentment, and their superior level of expertise and commitment to the telecommunications industry will undoubtedly enhance our seamless, end-to-end billing experience," added Whaley.
About DataProse
Founded in 1990, DataProse has provided transactional business document design, output and presentment services for over 30 years. DataProse services over 400 clients across the U.S. through improved billing document presentation. DataProse operates its Corporate Offices and primary production facility in Coppell, TX. West coast operations and disaster recovery are located in Sacramento, CA, as well as sales offices throughout the US. For more information, visit www.dataprose.com.
About IDI Billing Solutions
IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the communications industry since 1996. IDI's comprehensive solution includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating, and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.
