Global N-Methylmorpholine Market Report 2022: A 50+ Million Market by 2027 - Forecast and Analysis 2016-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global N-Methylmorpholine Market, By Type, Technology, & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global n-methylmorpholine market was valued at USD 45.24 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 50.65 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 1.90% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is a clear, low-color, water-miscible, liquid amine possessing a penetrating, ammoniacal odor. N-Methylmorpholine N-oxide (more precisely 4-methyl morpholine 4-oxide), also known as NMO or NMMO, is an organic compound.
This heterocyclic amine oxide and morpholine derivative is used as a co-oxidant and sacrificial catalysts in organic chemistry, such as osmium tetroxide oxidations and Sharpless asymmetric dihydroxylation or TPAP oxidations. NMO is available commercially as a monohydrate C5H11NO2H2O as well as an anhydrous compound.
The monohydrate is used as a cellulose solvent in the Lyocell process to create cellulose fibers. In future, due to its environmentally friendly characteristics, NMMO will still be paid. So the production will still increase
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Aspects covered in this report
- Based on type, this market is segmented into 99-99.5%. 99%, Others
- Based on technology, this market is categorized into chemical, pharmaceutical, and other
- Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The Major Key players are discussed in this report such as
- Huntsman
- BASF
- Anhui Wotu Chemical
- Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical
- Liyang Yutian Chemical
- Jaingsu Lianrun Chemicals
- Thermofisher
- Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical
