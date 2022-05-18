Worldwide Podcasting Industry to 2028 - Increasing Penetration of the Internet is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Podcasting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global podcasting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global podcasting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global podcasting market by segmenting the market based on genre, format, podcast length, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the podcasting market are provided in this report.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Penetration of the Internet
- Rising Adoption Of E-learning Solutions
- Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain Technologies
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness related to Podcast
- Slow Internet Speed
Market Segmentation
Market by Genre
- News and Politics
- Society and Culture
- Comedy
- Sports
- Others
Market by Format
- Interviews
- Panels
- Solo
- Repurposed Content
- Conversational
- Others
Market by Podcast Length
- Less than 30 Minutes
- 30 Minutes or More
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Entercom Communications Corp.
- iHeartMedia Inc.
- Liberated Syndication Inc.
- Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)
- Podbean Tech LLC
- SoundCloud Ltd.
- Spotify AB
- TuneIn Inc.
