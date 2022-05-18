Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Report 2022: A $1,019.23 Million Market by 2027 - Forecasts and Analysis 2016-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market, By Form, Type, Co-polymer Wax(Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Wax and Ethylene Acrylic Acid wax )), Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic polymer waxes market was valued at USD 819.59 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,019.23 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 3.70% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Wax is a composition of long-chain fatty acids, alcohols, and sterols that melt at a slightly higher temperature. Generally, on the basis of source waxes are of two types - natural and synthetic. Synthetic wax has exceptional characteristics such as strong bonding as well as is relatively cheap than natural wax. Synthetic wax derived from the synthetic process such as polymerization is referred to as synthetic polymer wax.

Exceptional characteristics of synthetic polymer wax include better abrasion resistance, high melting point, bright translucent shine, and offers better durability. These properties of synthetic polymer wax depend on the production process of synthetic polymer wax. Synthetic polymer wax is generally utilized to modify the surface texture, appearance, hardness, and viscosity of wax blends.

Moreover, synthetic polymer wax acts as an anti-slip agent, dispersant, lubricant, blinding agent, and shining agent across end-use applications. Furthermore, synthetic polymer wax is mainly applicable in the automotive, rubber, and chemical industries.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period. data.

Aspects covered in this report

Based on form, this market is segmented into liquid and spray

Based on type, this market is segmented into Homopolymer Wax and Co-polymer Wax. Homopolymer wax is further segmented into Polyethylene wax, Polypropylene Wax, Fishcher-Trospch Wax. Copolymer wax is further segmented into Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Wax and Ethylene Acrylic Acid wax.

Based on application, this market is segmented into Cosmetics, Food, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Key players operating in this report study include

BASF

Innospec

The Dupont

Honeywell

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Scg Chemicals Co. Ltd

Trecora Chemical

Baker Hughes

Zell Chemie International

Clariant

