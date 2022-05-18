Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Size, Forecast, Insights and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39.6% during 2022-2028. This report on global electric vehicle battery recycling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market by segmenting the market based on chemistry, application, process, vehicle type, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric vehicle battery recycling market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Demand for Zero Emission Vehicles
- Growing Demand for Recycled Products & Materials
- Increasing Production and Sales of Electric Cars
Challenges
- High Cost to Setup Recycling Plant
- Lack of Awareness about EVB Recycling
Market by Chemistry
- Lead-acid Battery
- Lithium-based Battery
- Nickel-based Battery
- Others
Market by Application
- Electric Cars
- Electric Buses
- Energy Storage Systems
- Other
Market by Process
- Hydrometallurgical
- Pyrometallurgical
- Others
Market by Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Car
Market by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Accurec Recycling gmbh
- American Manganese inc.
- Battery Solutions
- Floridienne (snam s.a.s.)
- G & P Batteries
- Li-cycle Corp.
- Recupyl
- Retriev Technologies
- SITRASA
- Umicore
