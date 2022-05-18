AdaptHealth to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Josh Parnes, President and Director, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 on Wednesday, May 25, at 10:00 am ET.
A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth's website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth's website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.
About AdaptHealth Corp.
AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies to chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 750 locations in 47 states.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005925/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.