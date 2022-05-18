Oregon Medical Association Names DataDx as Approved Vendor

Organizations pair up to offer providers across the state data analytics and benchmarking tools

DataDx®, a business intelligence platform for independent medical and dental practices, was named a preferred vendor for data analytics and benchmarking by the Oregon Medical Association (OMA). DataDx provides software tools that allow physicians and physician assistants in private practice to create a comprehensive view of their business and identify shifting business trends and respond to environmental changes and industry regulations.

Putting real-time data in the hands of independent practices is critical as the health care industry faces dramatically shifting supply chain issues and rising labor costs. Medical practices are calling for a better solution to address the current gap and need. OMA members have reported that they do not currently have sufficient tools to extract real-time data of revenue and costs to identify trends or outliers.

"DataDx is the right solution for our member physicians and physician assistants to produce the right data to more efficiently run their practices," says Bryan Boehringer, CEO and executive vice president of the Oregon Medical Association. "Access to analytical tools will be critical for medical practices as reimbursement models continue to move away from traditional fee-for-service to more value-based care."

DataDx and the OMA will also begin to look at ways to extract insights and information from aggregated data that can be used to better serve the membership in terms of healthcare policy development as public and commercial payor changes are being looked at within our complex healthcare system. The OMA team is keenly aware that access to good data can help inform policymakers.

"We are honored to be recognized by the OMA and we look forward to working closely with more private practices across the state," says Kate Othus, CEO of DataDx. "The more medical practices that are on the platform will provide an exponential return in terms of the power of our benchmarking, as well. Our focus on data security and data privacy is an important piece of our offering."

OMA members will have access to DataDx with a discount and can start the process by going to the DataDx website to watch a demo and complete a simple form.

"DataDx has saved me several hours a month putting together raw data from our EMR system to provide to our physician owners. They routinely log into DataDx to review our practice performance with ease," says Elizabeth Ford, office manager, Spinal Diagnostics.

DataDx is currently used by 1,300 providers serving 520,000 patients. The company was awarded the preferred vendor status following a formal RFI process.

Other interested private medical and dental practices interested in our general offering can request a demo at https://datadx.com.

About the Oregon Medical Association

The Oregon Medical Association (OMA) is the state's largest professional organization engaging in advocacy, policy, community-building, and networking opportunities for Oregon's physicians, physician assistants, medical students, and physician assistant students. In the state capital, Salem, and Washington, DC, the OMA's members speak with one voice as they advocate for policies that improve access to quality patient care and reduce administrative burdens on medical professionals.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the association was first founded in 1874. The organization serves nearly 8,000 members in Oregon.

About DataDx

DataDx provides business intelligence solutions for medical and dental practices. This cloud-based software solution provides real-time advanced analytics and actionable strategies to implement changes to achieve quality healthcare services, as well as revenue and cost goals. DataDx easily integrates with existing platforms and business applications to create a comprehensive view of the most important insights and context to identify shifting business trends and respond to environmental changes and industry regulations. The company also offers a set of consulting services in practice management, payor contracting, telehealth, strategic planning, executive recruiting, finance initiatives, coaching, and more. The mission of DataDx is to bring best-in-class management and business intelligence resources to its clients, to improve business and clinical operations, and help private practices achieve lasting success so that they can better serve patients and their communities.

