New Relic Brings Logs into Application Performance Monitoring

Bundling log collection, correlation, and visualization into single APM agent makes it easier for developers to find and fix problems faster without needing to install third-party configurations

FUTURESTACK—New Relic NEWR, the observability company, announced enhancements to its Application Performance Monitoring (APM) to automatically collect logs in context with application metrics and traces. Logs are critical for observability, and automatically coupling logs collection with APM allows engineers to immediately investigate relevant logs associated with their other telemetry data, helping them troubleshoot their applications faster. This new feature improves upon the already 3X+ more value that New Relic customers receive compared to other observability platforms, which require 13+ different SKUs with disjointed experiences and legacy product-based pricing models.

Collecting logs can be a complex, manual, and often frustrating experience. Developers often have to request access to specific hosts and configure non-standard log forwarding to collect application logs separate from their APM metrics. To address these common limitations, New Relic updated its Java, Ruby, and .NET APM agents to automatically collect and ingest application logs. With this new feature, New Relic is making logging easier for developers by simplifying log forwarding directly from the APM agent, providing logs in context, and enhancing the APM UI to surface relevant logs that are automatically associated with other telemetry data for APM to reduce context-switching. Engineers no longer need to worry about manual and non-standard log forwarding, and will still get granular configuration options to tailor log collection with the option to opt out anytime.

"Our customers have told us that they experience two primary problems when it comes to logging: first is the ability to collect log data; second is contextualizing the data to make it actionable. When troubleshooting an issue, our customers shouldn't have to context switch across the UI to navigate the wealth of available information," said New Relic SVP and Product General Manager Wendy Shepperd. "Now with a single agent deployment for the supported application languages, engineers get a simple yet holistic solution to quickly see and act on all their telemetry in context. The new functionality curates the data automatically, such as entity GUIDs for related APM service entities, including application logs, so that highly correlated telemetry logs are already visible right out of the box."

With the latest versions of Java, Ruby, and .NET agents for supported frameworks, New Relic customers can view application logs in context of APM metrics, traces and events, removing the need to switch between screens; collect and forward logs to New Relic with little to maintain or relying on manual configurations; and access logs inside APM with enhanced UI improvements. In addition, the update includes robust support to ensure security, compliance and control:

Data Security: Mask, obfuscate, and prevent sending PII, PHI, or any other sensitive data via detailed security configurations.

Mask, obfuscate, and prevent sending PII, PHI, or any other sensitive data via detailed security configurations. Ingest Control: Use in-agent log sampling to manage ingested volume and avoid double-billing to continue to receive 3X more value than alternate log management solutions.

Use in-agent log sampling to manage ingested volume and avoid double-billing to continue to receive 3X more value than alternate log management solutions. Compliance: Log collection disabled by default for HIPAA, FedRAMP and accounts where High Security Mode is in use, even after the agent is upgraded.

Log collection disabled by default for HIPAA, FedRAMP and accounts where High Security Mode is in use, even after the agent is upgraded. Opt-out Anytime: Turn off automatic forwarding by configuring your agent anytime or from the data management hub in New Relic.

New Relic Application Performance Monitoring with the automatic logs-in-context feature is generally available for Java 7.7.0, Ruby 8.7.0, and .NET 9.7.2 agent versions. New Relic will enable automatic logs in context for Node.js, Python, Go, and PHP agents over the coming quarters. For more information, read our blog post.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic I/O, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005272/en/