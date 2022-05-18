First Tech Federal Credit Union Provides Over $1 Million in Education Grants to 68 West Coast Nonprofits

Facilitates equitable access to education in local communities

First Tech Federal Credit Union, the nation's eighth largest credit union, awarded more than $1 million to support education programs in its local communities, including $979,300 in grants to 68 nonprofit organizations and $60,000 in scholarships to 12 First Tech member students. The funded organizations promote equitable access to STEM, early childhood literacy, and financial education, demonstrating the credit union's commitment to its core people-before-profits philosophy.

As nonprofits continue to navigate the complex impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, consistent support is more important than ever. During this grant cycle, First Tech prioritized efforts that helped their nonprofit partners adapt to virtual and hybrid environments including program development, operational support, and a broad range of service-oriented initiatives.

"First Tech remains committed to supporting the incredible work of our education partners and the communities they serve," said Meghan Valley, First Tech's Senior Manager of Community Engagement. "We are proud to partner alongside these organizations as they find new and innovative ways to tackle systemic barriers and ensure students have the support they need to succeed now and into the future."

Recognizing a community is strongest when all its members are empowered through equitable access to education, opportunities, and industry connections, First Tech partners with organizations that focus on science, technology, engineering, and math, as well as literacy and financial education.

First Tech is continuously having conversations and collecting feedback from nonprofit partners, and expanded exposure to STEM careers is one of the most powerful themes. First Tech's education grant supports iUrban Teen's expansion into Sacramento, including implementation of their 2022 STEM Summit for BIPOC Youth. iUrban Teen, an organization focused on encouraging new ways of thinking about STEM, provides insight to underrepresented youth about their future career opportunities. One high school participant from the program shared, "iUrban Teen opened my eyes to the larger world of STEM and how I can find my place in that world."

Students of all ages parallel this excitement. A third-grade participant in the Washington Alliance for Better Schools (WABS) — a nonprofit collaborative of school districts and industry leaders that leverages resources, talent and intellectual capital to actively eliminate institutional barriers to STEM education — shared, "It was really fun because you got to be super creative, and probably if you love building and STEM like I do, it was super fun."

Building on pre-existing relationships and strengthening partnerships year-over-year are what positions First Tech to make a lasting difference. Adelante Mujeres' Chicas Program provides education and empowerment opportunities to Latina youth to support them in developing their leadership potential, cultural identity and achieving academic success. A participating high school student shared, "[The Chicas Program] helped me to broaden my knowledge of potential career paths that I was previously unaware of and gave me the opportunity to explore my curiosities about my own prospects and background. It assisted me in overcoming personal obstacles. They are more than just a program to me; they are family to me."

California First Tech Education Grant Partners:

First Tech designated $232,000 in California to support community organizations. California First Tech Education Grant partners include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, $20,000

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento, $5,000

Computer History Museum, $10,000

East Palo Alto Kids Foundation, $10,000

Family Giving Tree, $20,000

Financial Beginnings, $5,000

Girls Who Code, $9,000

Greene Scholars, $5,000

Junior Achievement of Northern California, $10,000

Junior Achievement of Sacramento Inc, $10,000

Lotus Bloom, $7,500

Marine Science Institute, $5,000

Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation, $10,000

Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impacting Program, $10,000

Project Invent, $7,500

Reading Partners, $3,000

Ready Set Excel Inc, $5,000

Resource Area for Teaching, $5,000

Sacred Heart Nativity School, $10,000

Silicon Valley Education Foundation, $40,000

Tandem, Partners in Early Learning, $5,000

The Tech Interactive, $20,000

The University Foundation California State University Chico, $6,800

Oregon First Tech Education Grant Partners:

In Oregon, First Tech awarded $557,500 to community organizations. Oregon First Tech Education Grant partners include:

ACE Mentor Program of Oregon — Portland Workforce Alliance, $2,500

Adelante Mujeres, $20,000

Beaverton Education Foundation, $70,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area, $5,000

Camp Elso Incorporated, $7,500

Centro Cultural De Washington County, $16,500

Children's Book Bank, $13,000

Financial Beginnings Oregon, $10,000

Free Geek, $40,000

Friends of Saturday Academy, $10,000

Friends of the Children — Portland, $10,000

Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington, $10,000

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, $40,000

Hillsboro Schools Foundation, $35,000

Impact NW, $5,000

In4All, $10,000

Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington Inc, $15,000

Latino Network, $5,000

Literary Arts Inc, $21,000

Oregon Business Council Charitable Institute, $10,000

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), $60,000

Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program, $30,000

Oregon STEM, $10,000

Oregon Zoo Foundation, $15,000

Center for Women's Leadership, $5,000

Oregon MESA, $15,000

Project LEDO, $5,000

Schoolhouse Supplies Inc, $20,000

SMART Reading, $37,000

TIE Oregon Foundation, $5,000

Washington First Tech Education Grant Partners:

First Tech designated $183,000 in Washington to support community organizations. Washington First Tech Education Grant partners include:

East African Community Services, $2,500

Financial Beginnings Washington, $10,000

FIRST Washington, $25,000

Geeking Out Kids of Color, $5,000

iUrban Teen, $3,500

Junior Achievement of Washington, $10,000

Museum of Flight Foundation, $10,000

Northwest African American Museum, $5,000

Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-Of Hearing Children, $2,500

Pacific Science Center Foundation, $10,000

Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program, $20,000

Technology Access Foundation, $24,500

Treehouse, $10,000

Washington Alliance for Better Schools, $20,000

Washington STEM, $25,000

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

First Tech Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In 2021, First Tech provided over $2.5 million in charitable giving to 120 organizations, and more than 81% of employees participated in community engagement, directing dollars and time to nonprofit partners who provide programs and services to children and families in need. First Tech's philanthropic focus areas include support for education (STEM, early childhood literacy, financial education, and scholarships), research (Credit Union for Kids and Supportive Health Service) and innovation (food, safety, and shelter). Visit www.firsttechfed.com/community to learn more about the ways First Tech pays it forward throughout the year.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $15+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. It is the nation's premier credit union serving the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 680,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005012/en/