First Tech Federal Credit Union Provides Over $1 Million in Education Grants to 68 West Coast Nonprofits

Facilitates equitable access to education in local communities
First Tech Federal Credit Union, the nation's eighth largest credit union, awarded more than $1 million to support education programs in its local communities, including $979,300 in grants to 68 nonprofit organizations and $60,000 in scholarships to 12 First Tech member students. The funded organizations promote equitable access to STEM, early childhood literacy, and financial education, demonstrating the credit union's commitment to its core people-before-profits philosophy.
As nonprofits continue to navigate the complex impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, consistent support is more important than ever. During this grant cycle, First Tech prioritized efforts that helped their nonprofit partners adapt to virtual and hybrid environments including program development, operational support, and a broad range of service-oriented initiatives.
"First Tech remains committed to supporting the incredible work of our education partners and the communities they serve," said Meghan Valley, First Tech's Senior Manager of Community Engagement. "We are proud to partner alongside these organizations as they find new and innovative ways to tackle systemic barriers and ensure students have the support they need to succeed now and into the future."
Recognizing a community is strongest when all its members are empowered through equitable access to education, opportunities, and industry connections, First Tech partners with organizations that focus on science, technology, engineering, and math, as well as literacy and financial education.
First Tech is continuously having conversations and collecting feedback from nonprofit partners, and expanded exposure to STEM careers is one of the most powerful themes. First Tech's education grant supports iUrban Teen's expansion into Sacramento, including implementation of their 2022 STEM Summit for BIPOC Youth. iUrban Teen, an organization focused on encouraging new ways of thinking about STEM, provides insight to underrepresented youth about their future career opportunities. One high school participant from the program shared, "iUrban Teen opened my eyes to the larger world of STEM and how I can find my place in that world."
Students of all ages parallel this excitement. A third-grade participant in the Washington Alliance for Better Schools (WABS) — a nonprofit collaborative of school districts and industry leaders that leverages resources, talent and intellectual capital to actively eliminate institutional barriers to STEM education — shared, "It was really fun because you got to be super creative, and probably if you love building and STEM like I do, it was super fun."
Building on pre-existing relationships and strengthening partnerships year-over-year are what positions First Tech to make a lasting difference. Adelante Mujeres' Chicas Program provides education and empowerment opportunities to Latina youth to support them in developing their leadership potential, cultural identity and achieving academic success. A participating high school student shared, "[The Chicas Program] helped me to broaden my knowledge of potential career paths that I was previously unaware of and gave me the opportunity to explore my curiosities about my own prospects and background. It assisted me in overcoming personal obstacles. They are more than just a program to me; they are family to me."
California First Tech Education Grant Partners:
First Tech designated $232,000 in California to support community organizations. California First Tech Education Grant partners include:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, $20,000
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento, $5,000
- Computer History Museum, $10,000
- East Palo Alto Kids Foundation, $10,000
- Family Giving Tree, $20,000
- Financial Beginnings, $5,000
- Girls Who Code, $9,000
- Greene Scholars, $5,000
- Junior Achievement of Northern California, $10,000
- Junior Achievement of Sacramento Inc, $10,000
- Lotus Bloom, $7,500
- Marine Science Institute, $5,000
- Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation, $10,000
- Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impacting Program, $10,000
- Project Invent, $7,500
- Reading Partners, $3,000
- Ready Set Excel Inc, $5,000
- Resource Area for Teaching, $5,000
- Sacred Heart Nativity School, $10,000
- Silicon Valley Education Foundation, $40,000
- Tandem, Partners in Early Learning, $5,000
- The Tech Interactive, $20,000
- The University Foundation California State University Chico, $6,800
Oregon First Tech Education Grant Partners:
In Oregon, First Tech awarded $557,500 to community organizations. Oregon First Tech Education Grant partners include:
- ACE Mentor Program of Oregon — Portland Workforce Alliance, $2,500
- Adelante Mujeres, $20,000
- Beaverton Education Foundation, $70,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area, $5,000
- Camp Elso Incorporated, $7,500
- Centro Cultural De Washington County, $16,500
- Children's Book Bank, $13,000
- Financial Beginnings Oregon, $10,000
- Free Geek, $40,000
- Friends of Saturday Academy, $10,000
- Friends of the Children — Portland, $10,000
- Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington, $10,000
- Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, $40,000
- Hillsboro Schools Foundation, $35,000
- Impact NW, $5,000
- In4All, $10,000
- Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington Inc, $15,000
- Latino Network, $5,000
- Literary Arts Inc, $21,000
- Oregon Business Council Charitable Institute, $10,000
- Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), $60,000
- Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program, $30,000
- Oregon STEM, $10,000
- Oregon Zoo Foundation, $15,000
- Center for Women's Leadership, $5,000
- Oregon MESA, $15,000
- Project LEDO, $5,000
- Schoolhouse Supplies Inc, $20,000
- SMART Reading, $37,000
- TIE Oregon Foundation, $5,000
Washington First Tech Education Grant Partners:
First Tech designated $183,000 in Washington to support community organizations. Washington First Tech Education Grant partners include:
- East African Community Services, $2,500
- Financial Beginnings Washington, $10,000
- FIRST Washington, $25,000
- Geeking Out Kids of Color, $5,000
- iUrban Teen, $3,500
- Junior Achievement of Washington, $10,000
- Museum of Flight Foundation, $10,000
- Northwest African American Museum, $5,000
- Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-Of Hearing Children, $2,500
- Pacific Science Center Foundation, $10,000
- Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program, $20,000
- Technology Access Foundation, $24,500
- Treehouse, $10,000
- Washington Alliance for Better Schools, $20,000
- Washington STEM, $25,000
ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S COMMUNITY COMMITMENT
First Tech Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In 2021, First Tech provided over $2.5 million in charitable giving to 120 organizations, and more than 81% of employees participated in community engagement, directing dollars and time to nonprofit partners who provide programs and services to children and families in need. First Tech's philanthropic focus areas include support for education (STEM, early childhood literacy, financial education, and scholarships), research (Credit Union for Kids and Supportive Health Service) and innovation (food, safety, and shelter). Visit www.firsttechfed.com/community to learn more about the ways First Tech pays it forward throughout the year.
ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $15+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. It is the nation's premier credit union serving the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 680,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial.
