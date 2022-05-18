Global Internet Service Providers Industry Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Internet Service Providers - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing use of the internet has significantly benefited the Global Internet Service Providers industry over the five years to 2019.

Expansion is being propelled by rapid advancements in digital infrastructure and services, particularly in developing economies where internet penetration remains low. In recent years, consumers and businesses globally have progressively viewed the internet as a necessity rather than a luxury, a perception that is set to become more widespread over the five years to 2024.

Broadband subscribership, a key driver of industry performance over the five years to 2019, will continue to propel the industry forward as more households and businesses purchase or upgrade internet services.

However, operators will continue to experience intense competition from mobile broadband providers and other internet service providers (ISPs), putting pressure on profitability and spurring greater merger and acquisition activity as ISPs look to maintain their competitive advantage.

Industry operators provide internet access via wired networks. Some internet service providers (ISPs) offer extra services such as online hosting, online page designing and connectivity consulting. ISPs may provide local or national coverage to retail clients and deliver backbone services to other ISPs. This industry excludes wireless internet services provided by wireless carriers (refer to report I5111-GL).

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

