Global Internet Service Providers Industry Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Internet Service Providers - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing use of the internet has significantly benefited the Global Internet Service Providers industry over the five years to 2019.
Expansion is being propelled by rapid advancements in digital infrastructure and services, particularly in developing economies where internet penetration remains low. In recent years, consumers and businesses globally have progressively viewed the internet as a necessity rather than a luxury, a perception that is set to become more widespread over the five years to 2024.
Broadband subscribership, a key driver of industry performance over the five years to 2019, will continue to propel the industry forward as more households and businesses purchase or upgrade internet services.
However, operators will continue to experience intense competition from mobile broadband providers and other internet service providers (ISPs), putting pressure on profitability and spurring greater merger and acquisition activity as ISPs look to maintain their competitive advantage.
Industry operators provide internet access via wired networks. Some internet service providers (ISPs) offer extra services such as online hosting, online page designing and connectivity consulting. ISPs may provide local or national coverage to retail clients and deliver backbone services to other ISPs. This industry excludes wireless internet services provided by wireless carriers (refer to report I5111-GL).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
